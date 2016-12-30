Search

Bexley’s Danson House features in new Tom Hardy TV drama

16:13 30 December 2016

Tom Hardy in Taboo

Tom Hardy in Taboo

WARNING: Use of this copyright image is subject to the terms of use of BBC Pictures' Digital Picture Service (BBC Pictures) as set out at www.bbcpictures.co.uk. In particular, this image may only be published by a registered User of BBC Pictures for editorial use for the purpose of publicising the relevant BBC programme, personnel or activity during the Publicity Period which ends three review weeks following the date of transmission and provided the BBC and the copyright holder in the caption are credited. For any other purpose whatsoever, including advertising and commercial, prior written approval from the copyright holder will be required.

The drama is set to take to TV screens from January 7

Tom Hardy and producer Ridley Scott have joined forces for a new series, Taboo, written by Hardy and his father Chips, that starts on January 7.

Tom Hollander, Jonathan Pryce, Oona Chaplin and Mark Gatiss are among co-stars.

The Palladian villa in Bexley, Danson House, was used for many scenes, over a few days filming in November last year with 120 cast and crew.

Concert scenes were filmed in the rooms, with horses and carriages arriving with guests through the grounds.

FilmFixer manages the film office service for Bexley Council, along with Southwark, Camden and Islington Councils, where filming for this production took place between November 2015 and June 2016.

FilmFixer director Karen Everett said: “There’s a great deal of preparation required for filming in historic homes. Being Grade 1 listed, protecting Danson House was a major priority for us, before filming could go ahead.

“Special terms and conditions ensured the drama could be recreated in this ideal period location – while at the same time, the mansion itself would be safe and treated respectfully.”

Tom Hardy is playing James Keziah Delaney, who, despite being presumed dead, has returned to London after 10 years in Africa. He must avenge his father, who has been deceived and destroyed by the East India Company.

Keywords: Bexley Council London

Friday, December 30, 2016 Emily King
