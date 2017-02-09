Brexit will not save us from rise of the robots

Weary commuters will be breathing a sigh of relief after an agreement was reached to end the Southern Rail dispute with Aslef over driver-operated doors.

While a separate dispute with the RMT rumbles on, passengers will be hoping an end to the disruption is finally in sight.

Yet the strike over technology making some jobs obsolete could be a mere glimpse of things to come.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming increasingly sophisticated, and placing more and more jobs under threat.

This week, a new report claimed almost 250,000 UK public sector workers could lose their jobs to robots over the next 15 years.

And private-sector jobs are also at risk – in January, a Japanese insurance firm replaced 34 employees with AI.

Technology has always threatened jobs, and some new ones will be created – but the rapid pace of change we are now witnessing is something new.

And one thing is for sure – a Brexit vote won’t save people’s jobs from robots, as capitalism looks for more efficient ways to operate.

We need to think quickly of ways to adapt to a new world where, for many people, paid jobs could become a thing of the past.

