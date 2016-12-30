Search

Advanced search

Look on the bright side as we prepare for 2017

13:15 29 December 2016

Don't let 2016 dim your hopes for a brighter tomorrow

Don't let 2016 dim your hopes for a brighter tomorrow

yanikap

Amid the upheavals are plenty of smaller changes that are improving our lives

Comment

As 2016 draws to a close, it seems fair to say it has been one of the most eventful years that I can remember.

The Brexit vote and the election of Donald Trump have created huge uncertainties, and no-one knows quite how things will pan out.

Meanwhile, the war in Syria claimed thousands of lives and created a massive refugee crisis.

And icons such as David Bowie, Prince, George Michael and Leonard Cohen, who enriched the lives of millions, sadly passed away.

You could be forgiven for thinking it has all been doom and gloom.

But it is worth bearing in mind some of the good things that have happened – which didn’t always make headlines.

Rapid scientific advances continued – a quadriplegic man was given a brain implant that enabled him to play the guitar.

New treatments for cancer and multiple sclerosis were developed, giving hope to millions.

Across the globe, renewable energy usage grew at its fastest rate yet.

And who can forget Team GB’s massive medal haul at the Rio Olympics – our best since 1908?

It is worth remembering that there are plenty of gradual changes taking place to make our lives longer and better.

With that thought, I wish you a happy, healthy and prosperous 2017.

Keywords: Prince Syria

Latest Bexley news

Bexley’s Danson House features in new Tom Hardy TV drama

Friday, December 30, 2016 Emily King
Tom Hardy in Taboo

The drama is set to take to TV screens from January 7

Rail passengers should check before travelling on New Year’s Eve

Friday, December 30, 2016 Tim Miles
Southeastern

Southeastern set to run extra late night and early morning trains

Danson House set for starring role in new Tom Hardy TV mini series

Friday, December 30, 2016 Tim Miles
Danson House has been used in the filming of scenes for the BBC mnin series Taboo

Restored attraction is backdrop to Hollywood acting star’s 19th century adventure tale

Plan you night out say police to New Year’s Eve revellers heading into London

Friday, December 30, 2016 Tim Miles
Last year's New Year's Eve fireworks in Lonon

Beware of road closures and allow plenty of time for travel partygoers are told

Met Office warn of low visibility on roads due to dense fog

Friday, December 30, 2016 Emily King
Driving in fog

A yellow fog warning has been put in place

Welling look to kick-off new year with a home win as impressive run continues

Friday, December 30, 2016 Simon Allin
Park View Road, home of Welling FC

Jamie Day’s side has experienced a turnaround since he took the helm in November

Pressure grows on government to devolve suburban rail routes into London

Thursday, December 29, 2016 Kate Ferguson, Press Association
Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

Polling reveals the proposal has the backing of the public

“Disgusting”: Family plagued by noise pollution from cafe say council will not help

Thursday, December 29, 2016 Simon Allin
Georgia with mum Lorraine and sister Cameron

The council says it is investigating the complaint

Most read news

“Disgusting”: Family plagued by noise pollution from cafe say council will not help

Georgia with mum Lorraine and sister Cameron

“Hundreds of jobs” could be coming as former Bexley Civic Centre site sold off

Former Civic Centre Bexleyheath

UPDATE: Five attackers lay in wait for George Barker before he was stabbed at Stable Lane gym

Eating out in Bexley? The borough’s hygiene ratings just came in...

Hygiene ratings have been revealed for Bexley..

Plan you night out say police to New Year’s Eve revellers heading into London

Last year's New Year's Eve fireworks in Lonon

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Bexley Times e-edition today E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family Notices 24

Local business directory

Our trusted business finder