What is the BEST EVER Christmas number one?

10:16 20 December 2016

Who will be this year's Christmas number one?

Who will be this year's Christmas number one?

peuceta

This year’s number one is just days away...

Comment

At this time of year, there’s always a cheery group of people moaning about how the true meaning of Christmas has been lost.

I agree, - I mean what’s going on with Christmas number ones?

In a world where playlists dominate our lives, I can’t think of a Christmas banger from the last 10 years that make it into my seasonal soundtrack.

It didn’t always have to be festive, Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen, Another Brick in the Wall by Pink Floyd and The Human League’s Don’t You Want Me have all claimed top spot, along with a handful of tracks from The Beatles.

But the 21st century has failed to muster anything worth singing about.

There’s a corporate stench behind the bid for Christmas number one, like Boxing Day’s brussel sprouts left rejected from the previous day’s feast.

Of course its always been about sales, but now it’s too predictable.

In recent years it’s been charity single v X Factor, before that it was just X Factor, and at the turn of the century, we let Bob the Builder earn the first Christmas number one of the new millenium, to remind us of the horrors of Mr Blobby’s success 10 years before.

Looking back through previous winners, there is a sense that the Christmas number one reflects the time, Beatlemania dominates the 60s, Spicemania takes over the late 90s, and a cringe enducing duet from Robbie Williams and Nicole Kidman took the early noughties by storm.

Anyway, the best number one? There isn’t one, Fairy Tale of New York finished second in 1987.

