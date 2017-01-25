Why I can’t stomach any more food scares

Who wants to live on a diet of organic broccoli and distilled water?

One of my mum’s favourite sayings is “everything in moderation”. It’s a principle that has served me fairly well over the years.

Admittedly, I might have overdone it on the ales from time to time. Nobody’s perfect.

But this week, yet another story about dangerous foods made headlines. Slightly browned potatoes and toast could pose a cancer risk, food scientists have found.

I’ve been crossing the dangerous foods off my list as these reports come in, and now the only safe things to eat and drink are organic broccoli and distilled water.

So many of these studies have been released over the years that no-one seems to care anymore.

One week, a glass of red wine a day is good for you; the next, it could kill you.

In any case, a big part of staying healthy is enjoying yourself. No-one wants to be the teetotal vegan who chokes on a piece of carrot while their happy-go-lucky, whisky-supping neighbour lives to 110.

We should probably be more worried about all the chemicals being pumped into the environment by industry and traffic.

So I’ll continue to enjoy the occasional roast potato and the odd Full English as part of a balanced diet. Everything in moderation.