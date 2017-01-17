Search

Advanced search

Why locations, whether in La La Land or Taboo, mean everything to good fiction

15:45 16 January 2017

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in La La Land

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in La La Land

Archant

Can digital productions ever match up?

Comment
Programme Name: Taboo - TX: n/a - Episode: Taboo - Generic (No. Generic) - Picture Shows: James Delaney (TOM HARDY) James Delaney (TOM HARDY) - (C) FX Networks - Photographer: Olly RobinsonProgramme Name: Taboo - TX: n/a - Episode: Taboo - Generic (No. Generic) - Picture Shows: James Delaney (TOM HARDY) James Delaney (TOM HARDY) - (C) FX Networks - Photographer: Olly Robinson

It can be hard to top the sun-kissed streets of California, but in the world of fiction, where everything you see is there for a reason, sometimes the idyllic heat just isn’t what you’re after.

Tinseltown was perfect for hotly-tipped La La Land, the city is, after all, the very focus of the film.

But each world of fiction has its own demands.

A land of forever summer, La La Land is a glamorous, romantic musical that looks back fondly on the Golden Age of cinema while poking fun at what came after.

Danson House appeared on BBC One's Taboo on SaturdayDanson House appeared on BBC One's Taboo on Saturday

But to tell a story of greed, death and revenge, the streets of London, and our very own Danson House in Bexley, were the perfect fit.

Neither film nor TV series could pick just any location in their respective cities, just like 1979’s Alien couldn’t take place on just any space ship, instead it had to take place on one that instilled a horror and sense of claustrophobia entirely separate from the creature itself.

In the same way, the various sets for this new drama offer an insight into both ends of Regency era society, neither of which have quite the same charm as the streets of LA.

Despite their differences, both productions show the true power of the world around us, compared to that of digital creations which are taking preference more and more in the worlds of on-screen fiction.

Keywords: London

Latest Bexley news

Woman and teenage boy arrested after man stabbed in Erith

Tuesday, January 17, 2017 Simon Allin
Austen Road, where the stabbing took place

Police are appealing for witnesses

Burst pipe leaves Bexley homes without water as repair works cause rush hour delays

Tuesday, January 17, 2017 Luke May
Thames Water hopes to have water running in Bexley again by lunchtime today (Tuesday)

Temporary traffic lights were in place this morning

Southeastern sees levels of customer satisfaction drop to just 31 per cent in Which? passenger survey

Tuesday, January 17, 2017 Adele Couchman
Southeastern

The company responsible for most of the county’s rail services only came behind troubled rail operator Southern

Volunteers making a real difference around Bexley meet local MP

Tuesday, January 17, 2017 Luke May
David Evennett met Bexley Voluntary Services Council chief executive, Sakthi Suriyaprakasam, and operations manager, Carol Penny,

David Evennett praised their ‘fantastic work’

Bexley is above the London AND England average for obesity, find out by how much here...

Monday, January 16, 2017 Luke May
Too much sugar can heighten your risk of Type 2 diabetes

The council is promoting a new health campaign

Councils sitting on empty garages that could help solve London’s housing crisis

Monday, January 16, 2017 Simon Allin
The land could be used for housing

A new study shows an overlooked way of freeing up new land for development

Did you see Hollywood actor Tom Hardy at Danson House on Saturday?

Monday, January 16, 2017 Luke May
Danson House has been used in the filming of scenes for the BBC mini series Taboo

He appeared alongside former Game of Thrones actress, Oona Chaplin

Selfie loving nan goes to Nandos for 101st birthday

Friday, January 13, 2017 Luke May
Katheen Wilson is presented her 101st birthday cake at Crayford Nandos

Kathleen Wilson visited the Crayford branch with family on Sunday

Most read news

Burst pipe leaves Bexley homes without water as repair works cause rush hour delays

Thames Water hopes to have water running in Bexley again by lunchtime today (Tuesday)

Did you see Hollywood actor Tom Hardy at Danson House on Saturday?

Danson House has been used in the filming of scenes for the BBC mini series Taboo

Mayor of London praises “exciting agenda” for growth on first visit to Bexley

The mayor of London tours Bexley with councillors

Danson House set for starring role in new Tom Hardy TV mini series

Danson House has been used in the filming of scenes for the BBC mnin series Taboo

Police investigating murder of George Barker raid properties across south London and Kent

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Bexley Times e-edition today E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family Notices 24

Local business directory

Our trusted business finder