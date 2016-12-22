£5.5m Southeastern smart card blasted ‘a total waste of money’ by rail campaigners

Southeastern bosses said the Key would make commuting across Kent “easier, quicker, sturdier and more secure”

Campaigners have blasted today’s launch of a smart card for rail commuters in Kent as “a total waste of money”.

Campaign for Better Transport argues that the Key, the new paperless ticket from Southeastern which will replace paper season tickets, is simply a plastic version of the existing paper ticket and provides no real benefits for commuters.

Rail bosses said prior to the launch of the £5.5m project last month the Key would be “easier, quicker, sturdier and more secure” for passengers across the county, with minister Paul Maynard, who has been in Sevenoaks today, saying Monday morning queues would be “a thing of the past”.

However, Campaign for Better Transport chiefs are not convinced, with public transport campaigner, Lianna Etkind, saying: “This is a real missed opportunity for Southeastern commuters.

“They were promised a smart card and all they are getting is a plastic version of the paper ticket they already have.

“This is a total waste of money a far as most passengers are concerned.

“We would have hoped Southeastern would’ve taken this opportunity to use the new smart to card to introduce things like automatic refunds for delays or cancellations and season tickets for part-time workers, but unfortunately for passengers this is not the case.”

Jo Rossi, who uses Southeastern to commute from Ashford to London, said: “I would love to work part-time so I can spend more time with my daughter but this is impossible as travelling into London for more than two days requires a full -time season ticket, which is not financially viable.

“Like myself, many people work for employers who are open to flexible working, so it is high time we see a season ticket that allows people to have the work life balance they really want.”

The group added it hoped the scheme would include perks like price capping, the option of pay-as-you-go travel, the ability to link up with Oyster in London, and season tickets for part-time workers which provide equal discounts for those working less than five days a week.

Ms Etkind added: “The chancellor recently announced £80m to accelerate the nationwide roll out of smart ticketing.

“The technology to provide passenger benefits like price capping is already in operation in other smartcard schemes like Oyster.

“We need the government to ensure that any further smart cards do offer passengers the proper benefits they deserve.”

A Southeastern spokesman said: “We have been tasked by the government with introducing the first phase of smart card ticketing to our passengers.

“Bringing in this technology across the entire network is a big logistical job and we are pleased to say that we have now done this.

“While the card has the capacity for future changes, this is something that would need to be specified by the Department for Transport, but passengers can benefit from the new card now as it makes it easier and quicker to travel.

“With the new card you can buy your weekly, monthly or annual season ticket online and then pick it up by tapping on the reader at your gateline, meaning you don’t have to queue.

“It is also much more durable than a paper ticket because it is a plastic card that is less likely to break from wear and tear and if it is lost or stolen we can cancel it as soon as we’re are told and send out another one very quickly.”