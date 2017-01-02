A million shoppers took to THIS shopping centre last month, ahead of New Years sales TODAY

Search

08:00 01 January 2017

Click & Collect, The Broadway. Picture by: www.matthewwalkerphotography.com

Click & Collect, The Broadway. Picture by: www.matthewwalkerphotography.com

www.matthewwalkerphotography.com

With the New Year’s Day landing today, one shopping centre is looking to build on the million-strong footfall it picked up last month.

Broadway Shopping Centre in Bexleyheath is preparing for shoppers to arrive in the hundreds of thousands over the coming month.

Almost 100 extra jobs were created over the festive period to cope with the shopping centre’s demand.

Vicki Harvey, store manager at River Island, said: “We took on extra staff to help us meet demand during Christmas and New Year and it got busier throughout December as we got closer to Christmas.

“Click and collect has been a big driver of sales for the company this year. We’ll have lots of sales on starting from Boxing Day to we’re expecting that to drive footfall into January.”

Some January sales in the town centre have already begun.

“Our sales kicked off on December 27, so we hope to see a lot of people coming in to take advantage of our deals and that will be good for business,” said Ernest Jones jewellers manager, Samantha Thorowgood.

General manager at the shopping centre, Peter Sedge, is optimistic for the New Year sales.

“With over a million visitors during December, we’re anticipating around 600,000 visitors in January, so all our staff will be working hard to make sure our customers have the best possible experience.

“Click and Collect is driving a lot of footfall into the centre, and then people are spending time browsing, and picking up bargains.

“We’re open from 9am until 5pm on Friday, and 10am until 4pm on Sunday, and as usual from 9am until 6pm on Saturday.

“We’ve got a great range of food options too so people can grab a snack while shopping.”

