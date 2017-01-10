Search

Abbey Wood Post Office set to close under new wave of sell-offs

12:03 10 January 2017

Abbey Wood Post Office

Abbey Wood Post Office

Archant

The recently-privatised service plans to axe a further 37 branches across the country

Abbey Wood Post Office is set to close as part of a new wave of sell-offs by the recently-privatised service.

The Abbey Wood Road branch is one of 37 Crown offices earmarked for closure across the country, with a total of 300 staff and 127 financial specialists facing redundancy.

Some 62 branches were closed and franchised last year, and the Communication Workers Union said the latest round of job cuts would bring more “misery” to Post Office workers and the customers they serve.

General secretary Dave Ward said: “The latest round of closures is further evidence that the Post Office is in crisis and that the board of the company, backed by the government, is simply pursuing a strategy of slash and burn.

“Today’s announcement comes less than three weeks after the closure of a major government consultation on the future of the Post Office and sticks two fingers up to everyone who took part in this.

“75,000 postcards were returned to the government signed by members of the public calling for an end to the closure and franchise programme - the Post Office and the government have completely ignored their views.”

Roger Gale, Post Office sales and trade marketing director, commented: “We’re committed to maintaining the Post Office’s special place on the high street and the changes we are making underpin our continued commitment to give communities in every part of the country access to essential services.

“The vast majority of these branches are run with partners, and in the locations announced today we believe this will also be a more sustainable approach for the long term.

“With consumer habits changing, and the high cost of maintaining premises in prime high street locations, franchising helps us to keep services where our customers want and need them.

“We will take time to identify the right partners over the coming months and all proposals will be subject to local consultation.”

