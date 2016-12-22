APPEAL: Elderly woman attacked during Sidcup burglary

A woman in her 70s suffered minor injuries at the hands of two burglars who forced their way into her home.

The duo broke into their victim’s home in Chislehurst Road, Sidcup at around 11pm on Tuesday night.

Once inside, they pushed the pensioner to the ground and held her whilst searching the house for money.

The suspects, who were both wearing balaclavas, fled the scene with cash, jewellery and the victim’s handbag.

A Met Police spokesperson described the suspects as “white / olive skinned, possibly eastern European.

“One is described as about 5ft 7ins tall with stocky build; the other taller and of a thin build.”

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call Bexley CID via 101.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.