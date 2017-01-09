APPEAL: Woman sexually assaulted on a train to Erith, do you recognise this man?

Police would like to speak with this man after a woman sexually assaulted on a train to Erith Archant

The incident happened over a month ago

Transport police are keen to speak to a man in connection with a sexual assault which happened last month.

A woman in her 20s was travelling on the 10.57pm Southeastern service from Cannon Street when an unknown man sat next to her.

During the journey, he made intimidating sexual comments and then touched the victim inappropriately.

He grabbed her hand forcibly, stopping her from leaving the train, before she was able to escape at Erith station.

Officers believe the suspect left the train at the same stop.

Following the incident on December 7, police have released CCTV image of a man they would like to speak.

“Unwanted sexual or intimidating behaviour such as this is inexcusable,” commented investigating officer PC Greg Fulton.

“We are working hard to trace the person responsible.

“During the journey, a member of the public became aware of this man’s behaviour and stepped in to assist. Were you this man? Please get in touch as you could also help us investigate.

“As part of our investigation, we would be very keen to speak with the man in the CCTV image. I think he has vital information that could help us, if you know him, contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 229 of 09/01/2016. Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111