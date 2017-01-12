At least nine months of roadworks will begin in Bexleyheath next week

Major improvement works which will last most of 2017 are set to start in just a few days.

Phase two of the council’s scheme to revitalise Bexleyheath town centre gets underway on Monday, with works taking place along Albion Road and Gravel Hill.

Over the next few months, works will be carried out to add a new carriageway along the whole of Albion Road, remove the central reservation and barrier between Oaklands Road and Highland Road roundabouts.

New crossing facilities for cyclists and pedestrians will also be added along with mandatory cycle lanes on both sides of the road.

A spokesperson from Bexley council explained: “The aim is to ensure Bexleyheath remains a vibrant town centre, achieves its full potential and attracts more businesses, while creating a more pleasant and accessible environment.

“Works completed so far have already transformed the western and northern parts of the town centre, and received a London Transport award as well as being highly commended by professional transport organisations. The improvements around the southern and eastern areas of Bexleyheath, will build upon this success.

In May, work will also take place at the traffic light controlled junctions at Albion Road/Gravel Hill and at Gravel Hill/Watling Street, to improve traffic flow and speed up journey times. These junctions will be replaced with traditional roundabouts with a signal controlled pedestrian crossing.

