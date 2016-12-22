Beckenham man charged with attempted murder over knife attack on jogger in Belvedere

New Scotland Yard in central London. Archant

The incident took place in May this year

A Beckenham man has been charged with attempted murder after a jogger was attacked with a knife in Belvedere earlier this year.

Reece Davis, 24, was charged on November 9 with attempted murder, serious assault, possession of a bladed article and shoplifting.

The charges related to an incident on May 9, 2016, when police were called at 9.20pm to reports of a stabbing on Belvedere Road.

Officers attended and a 32-year-old man was taken by London Ambulance Service to a south London hospital for treatment to his injuries. He has since been discharged.

Davis first appeared at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Monday, December 12.

He was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Friday, January 6, 2017.