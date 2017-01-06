Search

Best of borough’s businesses to battle it out, as excellence awards launch this month

16:20 05 January 2017

ITRM were crowned Bexley's Business of the Year in 2016.

Archant

Who will win the coveted Bexley Business of the Year award?

The very best of borough’s businesses are set to be celebrated once again this year, as the Bexley Business Excellence Awards return.

Launching on January 18, this will be the fifth year the prestigious awards have recognised and celebrated the vibrant business community in Bexley.

There are more than a dozen categories for businesses to enter, including the sought after Business of the Year award – which is handed to one of the other category winners.

Among the categories available to enter are best small business, apprentice employer of the year, best young entrepreneur and best charity or social enterprise.

The new year brings fresh change to the awards, with the introduction of the Bexley Skills Charter.

Developed by the council, in partnership with schools, colleges and businesses, the scheme aims to boost the skills of residents, job-seekers and employers to gain better access to jobs.

“The charter is a demonstration of our desire to work in partnership to help bring about higher skills, new jobs and economic growth

for Bexley and its residents,” explained cabinet member for regeneration and growth, Linda Bailey.

“It is a commitment to work closely together to develop solutions to skills shortages and job creation at a local level.”

Details of the award programmes key dates and how to enter will be announced at a launch event taking place at the Thames Innovation Centre in Erith on Wednesday, January 18, from 6pm to 8pm.

To attend the launch event, register your interest by visiting www.bexleyawardslaunch2017.eventbrite.co.uk, or to find out more about the awards themselves, visit www.bexleyawards.co.uk.

