Bexley is above the London AND England average for obesity, find out by how much here...

The council is promoting a new health campaign

Residents from around the borough will have the chance to find out how to cut down their sugar in take later this month, after shocking figures revealed the true extent of obesity in Bexley.

Two thirds of adults are listed as overweight or obese in the borough while 38.3 per cent of children aged 10-11 ranked the same.

The figures are above the England and London average.

Now the council is joining the Jamie Oliver Food Foundation and food charity Sustain to create the ‘Sugar Smart Bexley’ campaign.

The scheme will be launched on later this month at an event for residents, community groups and partners to offer advice on sugar intake.

“We will be working with food businesses, schools, children’s groups and other organisations as part of the Sugar Smart Bexley campaign,” explained community safety councillor Peter Craske.

“By working together we hope to make healthier, less sugary choices more accessible locally.”

The event takes place at Crayford Manor House between 10.30am and 12.30pm on January 25.

For more information on the event, email louise.lam@bexley.gov.uk or call Ms Lam on 020 3045 3331.