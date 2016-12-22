Search

Advanced search

Bexleyheath fraudster who sold counterfeit clothing made to pay back more than £89,000

11:24 22 December 2016

An order was served on Singh under the Proceeds of Crime Act

An order was served on Singh under the Proceeds of Crime Act

serggn

Bexley Trading Standards pursued a confiscation case against the fraudster

Comment

A Bexleyheath fraudster who sold counterfeit goods has paid back more than £89,000 after the council took him to court.

Trading standards officers seized a large amount of counterfeit clothing and shoes when they raided Gulab Singh’s home on Latham Road on August 30, 2012.

On April 9, 2015, after a three day trial at Inner London Crown Court, Singh (also known as Tony or Digpal Singh) was found guilty on four counts of unauthorised use of trademarks.

He was later sentenced to a community order of 120 hours of unpaid work.

An order under the Proceeds of Crime Act was also served on him, as it was clear that he had benefited from his criminal lifestyle, and the council has retrieved more than £89,000.

Councillor Peter Craske, Bexley’s cabinet member for community safety, environment and leisure said: “The payment of £89,345 is a direct result of Bexley Trading Standards pursuing a confiscation case against Mr Singh in relation to the criminal financial benefit he had made.

“Over a number of years, he was involved in selling counterfeit merchandise which was of inferior quality. This crime is not innocent, it takes away money from hard working, legitimate businesses, no taxes are paid and it directly funds organised crime.

“We will pursue anyone that commits criminal activity and we will take away the money that they have gained.”

Keywords: Peter Craske Inner London Crown Court

Latest Bexley news

‘Now we can lay him to rest’ - Missing pensioner Brian Smart found more than a year since disappearance

Thursday, December 22, 2016 Luke May
Brian Smart

Mr Smart was last in his home in September 2015

Bexleyheath fraudster who sold counterfeit clothing made to pay back more than £89,000

Thursday, December 22, 2016 Simon Allin
An order was served on Singh under the Proceeds of Crime Act

Bexley Trading Standards pursued a confiscation case against the fraudster

Eating out in Bexley? The borough’s hygiene ratings just came in...

Thursday, December 22, 2016 Luke May
Hygiene ratings have been revealed for Bexley..

National figures have been released by the Food Standards Agency

Which pharmacies are open in Bexley over Christmas and New Year?

Wednesday, December 21, 2016 Luke May
Find out what pharmacies near you are open over Christmas and the New Year

The NHS is offering some festive advice as pharmacies are set to close for up to four days in the coming weeks.

Christmas Day weather forecast for Kent: Phew what a scorcher!

Wednesday, December 21, 2016 Chris Britcher
Things to do this weekend

Temperatures set to soar for the big day - as hopes of a white Christmas melt

Plans to close Sidcup care centre “about saving money, not improving care”

Wednesday, December 21, 2016 Simon Allin
Craig Johnson with his mother Colette

The mother of a man with learning disabilities has criticised the council

More than 80 firefighters tackle ‘difficult conditions’ in blaze at sewage treatment works

Wednesday, December 21, 2016 Luke May
Firefighters tackled the blaze at Crossness sewage works. Credit @LondonFire

London Fire Brigade was called to the scene before 5.30am

JAILED: Paedophile preyed on two ‘extremely young’ girls for over a decade

Tuesday, December 20, 2016 Luke May
Louis Smellie

The abuse first started in the 1980s

Most read news

‘Now we can lay him to rest’ - Missing pensioner Brian Smart found more than a year since disappearance

Brian Smart

Erith woman who used her grandmother’s blue badge to visit the hairdresser told to pay nearly £400

Blue badge

Woman trapped in car after lorry and car collide in Sidcup

Ambulance

More than 80 firefighters tackle ‘difficult conditions’ in blaze at sewage treatment works

Firefighters tackled the blaze at Crossness sewage works. Credit @LondonFire

Plans to close Sidcup care centre “about saving money, not improving care”

Craig Johnson with his mother Colette

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Bexley Times e-edition today E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family Notices 24

Local business directory

Our trusted business finder