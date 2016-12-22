Bexleyheath fraudster who sold counterfeit clothing made to pay back more than £89,000

A Bexleyheath fraudster who sold counterfeit goods has paid back more than £89,000 after the council took him to court.

Trading standards officers seized a large amount of counterfeit clothing and shoes when they raided Gulab Singh’s home on Latham Road on August 30, 2012.

On April 9, 2015, after a three day trial at Inner London Crown Court, Singh (also known as Tony or Digpal Singh) was found guilty on four counts of unauthorised use of trademarks.

He was later sentenced to a community order of 120 hours of unpaid work.

An order under the Proceeds of Crime Act was also served on him, as it was clear that he had benefited from his criminal lifestyle, and the council has retrieved more than £89,000.

Councillor Peter Craske, Bexley’s cabinet member for community safety, environment and leisure said: “The payment of £89,345 is a direct result of Bexley Trading Standards pursuing a confiscation case against Mr Singh in relation to the criminal financial benefit he had made.

“Over a number of years, he was involved in selling counterfeit merchandise which was of inferior quality. This crime is not innocent, it takes away money from hard working, legitimate businesses, no taxes are paid and it directly funds organised crime.

“We will pursue anyone that commits criminal activity and we will take away the money that they have gained.”