Biggest rail shake-up in 20 years set to see teams overseeing BOTH train services and infrastructure in Kent from 2018

09:23 06 December 2016

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling wants the publicly owned Network Rail to share its responsibility for running the tracks with private train operating companies. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling wants the publicly owned Network Rail to share its responsibility for running the tracks with private train operating companies. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Transport secretary Chris Grayling wants the publicly-owned Network Rail to share responsibility for running the tracks with private train operating companies

Kent will be one of the first areas in the country to have its train services and infrastructure run by the same organisation in the biggest rail industry shake-up for two decades.

Under plans announced by transport secretary Chris Grayling today, the publicly-owned Network Rail is set to share its responsibility for running the tracks with private train operating companies.

He believes this major policy change will lead to more reliable services and help “transform the passenger experience”.

Network Rail said it welcomed the plans as they will strengthen its existing alliances with operators.

Mr Grayling will use a speech at the Policy Exchange think-tank in London to explain that the relationship between the tracks and the trains needs to change because the lack of a coordinated approach can “make things much worse” when disruption occurs.

He will say: “In my experience, passengers don’t understand the division between the two. They just want someone to be in charge. They want their train to work. I agree with them.

“I intend to start bringing back together the operation of track and train on our railways...I believe it will mean they run better on a day-to-day basis...our railway is much better-run by one joined-up team of people.

“They don’t have to work for the same company. They do have to work in the same team.”

The first new joint management teams will come into operation when the south eastern and the East Midlands franchises are re-let in 2018, meaning passengers in Kent will be among the first to experience the change.

Transport chiefs say similar action could be taken for other contract renewals over the coming years.

Network Rail chief executive Mark Carne said: “We strongly welcome these plans to bring more joined-up working within the industry.

“We have already devolved Network Rail into route-based businesses closer to customers, and the proposals announced today will build on the alliances we have created between these route businesses and train-operators.”

Southeastern, which currently operates train in the county, declined to comment specifically on the plans and referred us to the Rail Delivery Group, which represents train operators and Network Rail across the country.

Chief executive Paul Plummer said: “Effectively managed teams focused on the same objectives will resolve problems and make progress more quickly.

“We will work with the Government to make sure that we meet customers’ needs and expectations, finding new ways of working and new sources of investment.”

Southeastern also this week launched its £5.5m smart card, though the project was slammed by campaigners as “a total waste of money”.

