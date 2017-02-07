BREAKING NEWS: ‘Cannibal’ cop killer Stefano Brizzi found dead in jail after suspected suicide

Brizzi dissolved Pc Gordon Semple in a tub of acid after murderering him

‘Breaking Bad obsessed’ murderer Stefano Brizzi who killed a policeman he met on Grindr, and dissolved him in acid has been found dead in prison.

He had been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Pc Gordon Semple in 2016.

It has been reported by The Mirror that he may have committed suicide on Sunday in Belmarsh prison.

A Prison Service spokeswoman said in a statement: “HMP Belmarsh prisoner Stefano Brizzi died in custody on Sunday.

“As with all deaths in custody there will be an independent investigation by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman.”

The 50-year-old admitted he was inspired by his favourite TV series as he tried to get away with killing 59-year-old Pc Gordon Semple by dissolving his flesh in the bath.

The former Morgan Stanley IT developer was found guilty of murder by a majority of 10 to two after the jury had deliberated for more than 30 hours.

The court heard how the defendant met his victim on gay dating app Grindr and arranged a “hot dirty sleazy session” at his flat near London’s Tate Modern gallery on April 1.

According to Brizzi, Pc Semple, who lived in Greenhithe, died when a dog leash he had been wearing as part of a sex game slipped.

But a pathologist concluded that while strangulation was a possible cause of death, it would have taken minutes rather than moments, as the defendant had claimed.

In the days after the killing, crystal meth addict Brizzi was caught on CCTV buying buckets, a perforated metal sheet and cleaning products from a DIY store.

He then set about dismembering the body, stripping the flesh, burning some in the oven and mixing some with acid in the bath.

Pc Semple’s long-term partner Gary Meeks reported him missing when he failed to return to their home.

Neighbours complained about the stench coming from Brizzi’s flat and eventually called police who came across the grisly sight of “globules” of flesh floating in the bath, bags containing bones and a part of Pc Semple’s head, and pools of human fat in the oven.

Brizzi, who was wearing pink underpants and sunglasses, was arrested as officers realised the enormity of what they had found.

The court heard there was evidence in the kitchen that Brizzi had chopped up the Inverness-born officer with a variety of utensils and may have even used chopsticks to eat morsels of cooked meat.

Following his arrest, Brizzi admitted killing and trying to dissolve the body of a policeman because “Satan told me to”.

During the killing, he said he had turned away a man on his doorstep who had arrived for a sex party organised on Grindr.

Brizzi said: “I was right in the middle of strangling Gordon and I said to him ‘Look, this is not the right time now, people are falling ill and it’s a mess’.”

The Italian also told police that he had “chucked” some of Pc Semple’s body into the Thames and thrown away his police badge and belongings.

A human foot was later found by a member of Thames Mudlark Club near Bermondsey Wall.

The court heard that Brizzi had gone to Crystal Meth Anonymous meetings, but upset people by wearing a Breaking Bad T-shirt as the show “glorified” the drug.

In his home, police found a mask and dog leash with Pc Semple’s DNA on it as well as a copy of the Satanic Bible.

Giving evidence, Brizzi, who has HIV, told jurors that Pc Semple died in a “state of erotic bliss”.

His lawyer, Sallie Bennett-Jenkins QC, insisted he was no “monster” and could not have eaten Pc Semple’s flesh as it was covered in chemicals.