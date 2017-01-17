Burst pipe leaves Bexley homes without water as repair works cause rush hour delays

Thames Water hopes to have water running in Bexley again by lunchtime today (Tuesday) Archant

Temporary traffic lights were in place this morning

Thames Water has apologised after a four-inch pipe burst caused problems for residents overnight and this morning.

Locals took to Twitter yesterday to complain after Bexley High Street was reportedly left with no water.

Repair work is currently underway and water has been turned off to stop flooding, meaning some residents may still have no water.

Temporary traffic lights put in place for the repairs cauesd delays along Bexley High Street in both directions between the junctions for Vicarage Road and the Bexley High Street.

A Thames Water spokesperson said: “We’re sorry to customers in Bexley who have low pressure or no water this morning.

“We’re planning repairs to our burst pipe and hope to have water supplies back to normal around lunchtime.”

Thames Water confirmed that no properties had been affected by water from the burst.