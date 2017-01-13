Search

Advanced search

Campaign aims to get wheels rolling for vital minibus service

11:46 13 January 2017

Broadway Shopping Centre retail liaison co-ordinator Christine Barton, Shopmobility service user Rosemary White, 84 from Erith Park, and Mayor of Bexley councillor Eileen Pallen, with BATS CEO, Lorraine Stares, launching the community minibus appeal at Broadway Shopping Centre. Picture by: www.matthewwalkerphotography.com

Broadway Shopping Centre retail liaison co-ordinator Christine Barton, Shopmobility service user Rosemary White, 84 from Erith Park, and Mayor of Bexley councillor Eileen Pallen, with BATS CEO, Lorraine Stares, launching the community minibus appeal at Broadway Shopping Centre. Picture by: www.matthewwalkerphotography.com

www.matthewwalkerphotography.com

The fundraiser kicked off at a Bexleyheath Shopping Centre

Comment

A campaign to provide a lifeline to more community groups around the borough is underway.

Fundraisers are trying to get £30,000 together to buy a state-ofthe-art new minibus, which can be driven by anyone with a regular car licence, benefiting groups, elderly and disabled people across Bexley.

Bexley Accessible Transport Scheme launched the scheme outside Argos at Broadway Shopping Centre.

The centre is donating £7,00 toward the Bats service for 2017.

Grandmother-of-two Rosemary White has joined Bats staff and volunteers to get the jobs done.

The 84-year-old, who suffers with Type 2 Diabetes, relies on the service to buy fresh food to maintain her diet.

“Apart from getting food every week it gets me out to meet people and have a chat,” said the Erith Park resident.

“When I started using the service more than five years ago I didn’t have quite as many things wrong with me but now it’s so important I’m able to get out because of my health.

“I have to eat right and it allows me to get out and buy fresh food and fruit. It’s literally a lifeline for me.

“Everything becomes much heavier when you get older and it becomes more difficult. There’s a little hill up the road to where I live and I couldn’t pull trolley up there. The brilliant thing about the service is the driver brings in the bags for you.”

She added: “I’m proud to support the campaign. The service is absolutely brilliant. I would love to see a new mini bus on the road and other community groups benefitting.”

Lorraine Stares CEO at Bats, said: “In the past, we’ve had groups calling to say their driver is unwell and because they’ve been the only licence holder, they’ve had to cancel trips,” she said.

“If we’re able to purchase one of the new lightweight vehicles for our fleet, then it opens the door to lots more community groups and organisations as anyone with a normal driving licence will be qualified to drive.

“We have at least 20 regular users of our ‘hop and shop’ service which has been going for eight years now.

“Some of our users can’t walk to their local corner shops to get what they need. Our drivers are very patient and help the service users. Sometimes it’s the only time these people get to see anybody.”

Latest Bexley news

Ice warning as snow falls - find out HERE which schools are closed in Bromley and Bexley

Friday, January 13, 2017 Luke May
Kelsey Park during 2010's snowfall

Find out here about which Bexley and Bromley schools are closed today

Selfie loving nan goes to Nandos for 101st birthday

Friday, January 13, 2017 Luke May
Katheen Wilson is presented her 101st birthday cake at Crayford Nandos

Kathleen Wilson visited the Crayford branch with family on Sunday

Mayor of London praises “exciting agenda” for growth on first visit to Bexley

Friday, January 13, 2017 Simon Allin
The mayor of London tours Bexley with councillors

The mayor met councillors and was given a tour of the north of the borough

Campaign aims to get wheels rolling for vital minibus service

Friday, January 13, 2017 Luke May
Broadway Shopping Centre retail liaison co-ordinator Christine Barton, Shopmobility service user Rosemary White, 84 from Erith Park, and Mayor of Bexley councillor Eileen Pallen, with BATS CEO, Lorraine Stares, launching the community minibus appeal at Broadway Shopping Centre. Picture by: www.matthewwalkerphotography.com

The fundraiser kicked off at a Bexleyheath Shopping Centre

Kent weather: Widespread frost and ice...and a chance more snow could come...

Friday, January 13, 2017 Adele Couchman
Julie Hubbard in Bexleyheath sent us a picture

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice

Sadiq Khan rejects transport minister’s ‘fundamentally flawed’ approach to suburban railways

Friday, January 13, 2017 Neil Lancefield
File photo dated 27/09/16 of Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, who has rejected Transport Secretary Chris Grayling's

Mr Khan had wanted TfL to run suburban services currently operated by Southeastern

Crayford business bids fond farewell to dino that helped it do a roaring trade

Thursday, January 12, 2017 Simon Allin
Dippy the Diplodocus

The Natural History Museum’s 84-ft long diplodocus has moved on to pastures new

At least nine months of roadworks will begin in Bexleyheath next week

Thursday, January 12, 2017 Luke May
Bexleyheath centre

Work gets underway on Monday

Most read news

Abbey Wood Post Office faces closure under new wave of sell-offs

Abbey Wood Post Office

Kent weather: Widespread frost and ice...and a chance more snow could come...

Julie Hubbard in Bexleyheath sent us a picture

At least nine months of roadworks will begin in Bexleyheath next week

Bexleyheath centre

Ice warning as snow falls - find out HERE which schools are closed in Bromley and Bexley

Kelsey Park during 2010's snowfall

Police investigating murder of George Barker raid properties across south London and Kent

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Bexley Times e-edition today E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family Notices 24

Local business directory

Our trusted business finder