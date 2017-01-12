Crayford business bids fond farewell to dino that helped it do a roaring trade

The Natural History Museum’s 84-ft long diplodocus has moved on to pastures new

A Bexley business has bidden a fond farewell to the 84-ft long dinosaur that helped it to do a roaring trade.

Dippy the Diplodocus, who had towered over the main hall of the Natural History Museum since 1905, finally plodded on to pastures new on January 5.

His replacement - a skeleton of the largest creature that has ever lived, the blue whale - will be ready to welcome visitors to the museum from summer this year.

But Crayford-based events company Mobile Bar Hire say they are sad to see Dippy go.

Director Rags Sandhu said “It’s a great shame that Dippy is moving from the museum. His grand scale and imposing nature was a real plus for events we attended, and made the venue truly unique.

“While it will change the look and feel of the space, the real blue whale skeleton will add a completely new aesthetic to the hall which can only be a positive.

“We hope everyone who see’s Dippy on his travels loves him as much as we did!”

Far from becoming extinct, Dippy will go on tour from early 2018 until late 2020, visiting venues in all corners of the UK.

The Bexley business, which began in a garden shed in 2002, has since grown into an award-winning company working on events for organisations such as UEFA, the BBC and ITV.