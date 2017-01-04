Crayford roads back open following motorbike accident

The roundabout near Northend Road Archant

Temporary closures were put in place this morning

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Northend Road in Crayford was closed this morning due to an accident involving a motorcyclist.

Police said the motorcyclist came off his bike at the roundabout near the junction with Perry Street at 5.55am.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital, but his injuries were not deemed to be life threatening.

The road was reopened at 7.20am.