Crayford roads back open following motorbike accident

08:55 04 January 2017

The roundabout near Northend Road

Temporary closures were put in place this morning

Northend Road in Crayford was closed this morning due to an accident involving a motorcyclist.

Police said the motorcyclist came off his bike at the roundabout near the junction with Perry Street at 5.55am.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital, but his injuries were not deemed to be life threatening.

The road was reopened at 7.20am.

