Crayford woman who used someone else’s blue badge to take her cat to the pet salon told to pay more than £500

Bexley Council is continuing to crack down on blue badge fraud

A Crayford woman who used another person’s blue badge to take her cat to the pet salon has been ordered to pay more than £500.

Anne-Marie Powell, 41, of Wolsley Close, was caught on June 8, 2016 using a badge that did not belong to her in order to park on a yellow line.

It was later discovered she had been taking her pet to have its claws clipped.

Ms Powell pleaded guilty by post and was ordered to pay a fine of £91, court costs of £400 and a £30 victim surcharge.

In another case, Anthony Crane, 50, of Maiden Lane, Crayford, was caught the following day using his wife’s badge to park on a double yellow line and pick up a child from school.

Mr Crane did not submit a plea by post or turn up to court on the date of his hearing.

The case was proved in his absence and he was ordered to pay a fine of £220, £400 costs and a £30 victim surcharge – a total of £650.

Councillor Alex Sawyer, Bexley’s cabinet member for traffic and transport, said: “These drivers thought they could misuse a Blue Badge without being caught, but they were wrong.

“The scheme, which aims to help people with disabilities park close to places like their homes, work or shops, should not be abused by those who want free and easy parking spaces.”

These latest convictions, which took place at Bexley Magistrates’ Court on Monday, January 16, bring the total to 20 successful prosecutions since the start of the crackdown.