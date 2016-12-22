JAILED: Former Sevenoaks councillor and ex-Britain First leader Paul Golding jailed for breaching court order

Paul Golding Archant

Golding recently stepped down as head of the group

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The former leader of Britain First has been jailed for eight weeks for breaching a court order not to enter a mosque or encourage others to do so.

Paul Golding recently stepped down as head of the group, citing family reasons, admitted contempt of court.

The 34-year-old was formerly a British National Party councillor for Sevenoaks District Council.

He represented St Mary’s ward in Swanley from 2009, but resigned two years later.

London’s High Court heard that nine days after the injunction - which prohibited entering any mosque in England and Wales without prior invitation - was imposed in August this year, Golding drove four Britain First members to the Al-Manar Centre in Cardiff for a “mosque invasion”.

Golding stayed outside and there was no violence but there was a verbal confrontation between his four colleagues and a mosque trustee.

James Weston, counsel for the chief constable of Bedfordshire Police who brought the committal application, said that members of the mosque found the conduct provocative and unnerving and were concerned that it could have escalated if prayers had not been over.

Sentencing Golding on Thursday, Judge Moloney said the breach was a “deliberate and cynical defiance” of the court’s order as well as an affront to the Muslim community not merely in Cardiff but throughout the country where Britain First might circulate its propaganda.

Golding will serve four weeks of the sentence.

During his time as leader of Britain First, Golding handed himself in to Bexleyheath police station, but police released him an hour later.