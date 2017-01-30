Search

Crystal Palace team up with Bromley and Bexley based college for new sports programme

10:59 30 January 2017

The programme was promoted at Crystal Palace's match with Bolton Wanderers earlier this month. Neil Everitt

The programme was promoted at Crystal Palace's match with Bolton Wanderers earlier this month. Neil Everitt

Neil Everitt

Applications are being accepted now

Budding sport stars will soon be able to benefit from a new programme launched by London South East Colleges and a Premier League side.

Crystal Palace Football Club Foundation has entered a partnership with the college, which has campuses in Bromley and Bexley, to help young people start a career in the sports industry.

Students aged 16 and above will be able to use the pioneering programme, which offers the opportunity to gain a nationally-recognised vocational qualification, while studying at the Bromley campus.

The new partnership was marked in front of Palace fans earlier this month when The Eagles took on Bolton Wanderers in an FA Cup replay.

London South East Colleges’ sport students, Kainan Hector and Connor Miles, joined members of the CPFC Foundation (the charitable arm of the club) to watch players secure a 2-1 victory.

Mike Summers, CEO of the CPFC Foundation says: “There are a whole host of exciting career pathways in the world of sport. Together with the college we’re keen to make young people aware of these opportunities and to provide them with the training they need to pursue successful careers in the industry.

“The Foundation has a number of community initiatives to encourage and inspire positive action through sport – and this collaboration with London South East Colleges will allow us to extend this reach.”

“We are in a great position to deliver the football provision of this new programme and are confident that it will offer fantastic opportunities to develop new skills and a route into employment.”

Principal and CEO of London South East Colleges, Sam Parrett, added: “Being able to develop football skills, alongside gaining a well-recognised vocational qualification is a unique opportunity. This programme will strengthen the College’s current sports provision and appeal to many young people in the region.

“We are delighted to be working with Crystal Palace– a leading employer – to deliver our curriculum. We look forward to welcoming our first cohort of recruits in September 2017.”

Applications from prospective students are being accepted now and trials will be held to assess their football skills. An elite squad and a development squad will be set up, with places on offer to 40 talented recruits.

