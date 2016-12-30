Search

Danson House set for starring role in new Tom Hardy TV mini series

12:44 30 December 2016

Danson House has been used in the filming of scenes for the BBC mnin series Taboo

Archant

Restored attraction is backdrop to Hollywood acting star’s 19th century adventure tale

Programme Name: Taboo - TX: n/a - Episode: Taboo - Generic (No. Generic) - Picture Shows: James Delaney (TOM HARDY) James Delaney (TOM HARDY) - (C) FX Networks - Photographer: Olly RobinsonProgramme Name: Taboo - TX: n/a - Episode: Taboo - Generic (No. Generic) - Picture Shows: James Delaney (TOM HARDY) James Delaney (TOM HARDY) - (C) FX Networks - Photographer: Olly Robinson

A top Bexley attraction is to be one of the stars of a new TV mini series starting in the new year.

Danson House, built by Sir John Boyd in 1766 for his second wife Catherine Chapone and originally designed by architect Sir Robert Taylor (who was also the architect of the Bank of England), has been used for scenes in the Saturday night show Taboo.

Having fallen in to disrepair, the Grade I listed Palladian villa was restored over ten years from 1995 and is now to star on the small screen in a new period drama uniting actor Tom Hardy and respected producer Ridley Scott.

Danson House, was used for many scenes over a few days filming in November 2105 with 120 cast and crew.

Concert scenes were filmed in its rooms, with horses and carriages arriving with guests through the grounds. While its cellar doubled as St Bart’s Hospital.

Business FilmFixer manages the film office service for Bexley Council, along with Southwark, Camden and Islington Councils, where filming for this lush production took place between November 2015 and June 2016.

FilmFixer director Karen Everett said: “There’s a great deal of preparation required for filming in historic homes. Being Grade 1 listed, protecting Danson House was a major priority for us, before filming could go ahead.

“Special terms and conditions ensured the drama could be recreated in this ideal period location – while at the same time, the mansion itself would be safe and treated respectfully.

“Its attraction to the production was obvious. The restored mansion is in exquisite condition, it’s of the appropriate period, and it’s set in 200-acres of parkland (designed by Capability Brown’s assistant) including a 12-acre lake. On top of this, it was actually built for a sugar merchant and vice-chairman of the British East India Company, a Sir John Boyd. The British East India Company features heavily in the series.”

Tom Hardy is playing James Keziah Delaney, who, despite being presumed dead, has returned to London in 1814 after 10 years in Africa. He must avenge his father, who has been deceived and destroyed by the East India Company.

Taboo starts on BBC One on Saturday, January 7.

