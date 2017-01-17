Did you see Hollywood actor Tom Hardy at Danson House on Saturday?

Danson House has been used in the filming of scenes for the BBC mini series Taboo Archant

He appeared alongside former Game of Thrones actress, Oona Chaplin

Fans of new BBC period drama Taboo got to see a local landmark at the weekend.

Academy award nominee Tom Hardy took to the steps of Danson House during episode two of the 19th century series, which follows the return of the mysterious James Keziah Delaney, who has returned to England after 10 years in Africa, following the death of his father.

Joining him on the steps of the Grade I listed villa was former Game of Thrones star Oona Chaplin.

Having starred in The Revenant, Mad Max: Fury Road and Inception, Hardy has co-written this dark series with his father, Chips Hardy.

The series is also guided by the steady hand of Ridley Scott, who helped produce the Saturday night show.

Danson House, was used for many scenes over a few days filming in November 2015 with 120 cast and crew.

Concert scenes were filmed in its rooms, with horses and carriages arriving with guests through the grounds.

While its cellar doubled as St Bart’s Hospital.