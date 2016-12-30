Search

Advanced search

“Disgusting”: Family plagued by noise pollution from cafe say council will not help

09:27 29 December 2016

Georgia with mum Lorraine and sister Cameron

Georgia with mum Lorraine and sister Cameron

Archant

The council says it is investigating the complaint

Comment

A Bexleyheath family claim they are being plagued by noise pollution from a nearby Creams cafe - but the council has done nothing to help them.

Georgia Walker, who lives in the flat above the shop adjacent to Creams with her mum Lorraine and sister Cameron, says it is “disgusting” that the council has failed to curb the noise pollution from the cafe.

“Because they are open so late there is noise all the time,” the 19-year-old explained. “In my bedroom I can hear the music late at night, to the point where I can sing along to it.

“We ask them to turn it down and it will go down for ten minutes. We get that it’s a business, but there is no respecting the neighbours.

“We have big crowds of people gathered out the front and the staff do not ask them to be quiet.

“The front shutter you can hear all the way at the back of the property.”

Miss Walker added that the noise particularly affects her mum, who gets up at 6am to go to work at the family business - the Queen Victoria pub in Bermondsey.

“We have to keep noise pollution down at the pub,” she said. “This is a residential area, but Creams don’t have to keep the noise down.

“We went to Bexley Council and there has been nothing from them.”

A spokesperson for the council said: “Our environmental health team are investigating an allegation of noise nuisance caused by activities at Creams, Bexleyheath.

“Officers have been in contact with person affected and will take the necessary steps to resolve any identified noise problems.”

A Creams spokesperson claimed action has already been taken to reduce the noise pollution - including lowering the music volume and putting signs in the store to ask people to leave quietly.

They added: “People revving cars and standing around in groups is not our responsibility, as we have advised the resident many times and maintain our stance.”

Keywords: Bexley Council

Latest Bexley news

Bexley’s Danson House features in new Tom Hardy TV drama

Friday, December 30, 2016 Emily King
Tom Hardy in Taboo

The drama is set to take to TV screens from January 7

Rail passengers should check before travelling on New Year’s Eve

Friday, December 30, 2016 Tim Miles
Southeastern

Southeastern set to run extra late night and early morning trains

Danson House set for starring role in new Tom Hardy TV mini series

Friday, December 30, 2016 Tim Miles
Danson House has been used in the filming of scenes for the BBC mnin series Taboo

Restored attraction is backdrop to Hollywood acting star’s 19th century adventure tale

Plan you night out say police to New Year’s Eve revellers heading into London

Friday, December 30, 2016 Tim Miles
Last year's New Year's Eve fireworks in Lonon

Beware of road closures and allow plenty of time for travel partygoers are told

Met Office warn of low visibility on roads due to dense fog

Friday, December 30, 2016 Emily King
Driving in fog

A yellow fog warning has been put in place

Welling look to kick-off new year with a home win as impressive run continues

Friday, December 30, 2016 Simon Allin
Park View Road, home of Welling FC

Jamie Day’s side has experienced a turnaround since he took the helm in November

Pressure grows on government to devolve suburban rail routes into London

Thursday, December 29, 2016 Kate Ferguson, Press Association
Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

Polling reveals the proposal has the backing of the public

“Disgusting”: Family plagued by noise pollution from cafe say council will not help

Thursday, December 29, 2016 Simon Allin
Georgia with mum Lorraine and sister Cameron

The council says it is investigating the complaint

Most read news

“Disgusting”: Family plagued by noise pollution from cafe say council will not help

Georgia with mum Lorraine and sister Cameron

“Hundreds of jobs” could be coming as former Bexley Civic Centre site sold off

Former Civic Centre Bexleyheath

UPDATE: Five attackers lay in wait for George Barker before he was stabbed at Stable Lane gym

Eating out in Bexley? The borough’s hygiene ratings just came in...

Hygiene ratings have been revealed for Bexley..

Plan you night out say police to New Year’s Eve revellers heading into London

Last year's New Year's Eve fireworks in Lonon

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Bexley Times e-edition today E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family Notices 24

Local business directory

Our trusted business finder