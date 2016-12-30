“Disgusting”: Family plagued by noise pollution from cafe say council will not help

Georgia with mum Lorraine and sister Cameron Archant

The council says it is investigating the complaint

A Bexleyheath family claim they are being plagued by noise pollution from a nearby Creams cafe - but the council has done nothing to help them.

Georgia Walker, who lives in the flat above the shop adjacent to Creams with her mum Lorraine and sister Cameron, says it is “disgusting” that the council has failed to curb the noise pollution from the cafe.

“Because they are open so late there is noise all the time,” the 19-year-old explained. “In my bedroom I can hear the music late at night, to the point where I can sing along to it.

“We ask them to turn it down and it will go down for ten minutes. We get that it’s a business, but there is no respecting the neighbours.

“We have big crowds of people gathered out the front and the staff do not ask them to be quiet.

“The front shutter you can hear all the way at the back of the property.”

Miss Walker added that the noise particularly affects her mum, who gets up at 6am to go to work at the family business - the Queen Victoria pub in Bermondsey.

“We have to keep noise pollution down at the pub,” she said. “This is a residential area, but Creams don’t have to keep the noise down.

“We went to Bexley Council and there has been nothing from them.”

A spokesperson for the council said: “Our environmental health team are investigating an allegation of noise nuisance caused by activities at Creams, Bexleyheath.

“Officers have been in contact with person affected and will take the necessary steps to resolve any identified noise problems.”

A Creams spokesperson claimed action has already been taken to reduce the noise pollution - including lowering the music volume and putting signs in the store to ask people to leave quietly.

They added: “People revving cars and standing around in groups is not our responsibility, as we have advised the resident many times and maintain our stance.”