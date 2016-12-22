Ditch wrapping paper and get volunteering for Christmas, urges environmental group

An environmental group is warning against some of the ways residents may spread Christmas cheer.

Recycling for London have revealed that the capital uses enough wrapping paper and cards to cover Big Ben more than 34,000 times.

Some of the materials, including glittery cards and metallic paper, can’t be recycled.

Now the group has offered some eco-friendly alternatives, encouraging people to ‘spreadthesparkle’.

A spokesperson from the group recommended: “volunteering or donating to a local charity, meeting up with old friends or distant family members for a long overdue celebration, or even making their own gifts and wrapping them in new and creative ways to cut down on waste.”