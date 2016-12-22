Eating out in Bexley? The borough’s hygiene ratings just came in...

Hygiene ratings have been revealed for Bexley.. Kondor83

National figures have been released by the Food Standards Agency

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bexley is one of the safest places in London to eat out, according to new figures.

The figures, which are produced nationally every year, indict 95 per cent of local food business have the top three hygiene ratings, putting the borough top of London’s food hygiene standards.

“At such a busy time of the year, when so many of us are likely to eat out, it is reassuring to know that the majority of food businesses in are operating to such high standards,” said community safety councillor Peter Craske.

“The ratings are there for a reason - to protect us from unhygienic preparation and serving conditions. So make sure you check the ratings before booking.”