Engineering work closes THIS London station for entire weekend

The closure of Cannon Street station this weekend means trains will be disrupted heading into London.

Engineering work has closed the station for Saturday and Sunday.

During the work, no trains will run from London Cannon Street or between London Bridge and Charlton via Greenwich.

Amended services will also operate between London Charing Cross and Hayes.

A replacement bus will operate between Greenwich/Charlton and New Cross to connect with train services.

London Underground services between Cannon Street / London Bridge / Southwark / Embankment and Charing Cross will accept tickets as will Docklands Light Rail services between Lewisham and Greenwich.

Southeastern has recommended passengers check their journey before travelling.