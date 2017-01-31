Erith woman left shaken after intruder watched her and made sexual comments

Police were called to Park Avenue at 10pm last night. Picture: PA/Nick Ansell. PA Archive/PA Images

Police are appealing for information

A woman was left shaken by an intruder at her Erith home who made comments of a sexual nature.

The incident took place at around 4pm on Monday, August 22, 2016, as the victim was doing her laundry at her home in Page Crescent.

As she turned to leave her bedroom, she saw a man standing in the doorway. He said that he had been watching her before making inappropriate comments.

The victim told him to leave and said she was calling police, at which point the suspect walked out of the house.

Police are yet to find the man and are now appealing for information from anyone who may have been in the area at the time, or potentially other victims.

He is described as a white man with short grey hair, a slim build, believed to be aged in his 70s and approximately 6ft 1in tall

He was wearing a plain white t-shirt and light jeans at the time of the incident.

DC James Bray of Bexleyheath Police said: “This was a terrifying ordeal for the victim who feared for her safety, and was left extremely shaken by her encounter with this stranger who gained entry to her home.

“If you have any information that could help us with our ongoing enquiries, please call police on 101.”

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.