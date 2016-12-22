Erith woman who used her grandmother’s blue badge to visit the hairdresser told to pay nearly £400

Blue badge Archant

The council has secured another five convictions for blue badge fraud

An Erith woman who used her grandmother’s blue badge to park while she visited the hairdresser has been told to pay nearly £400.

Lily Portwine, 25, of Bridge Road, was ordered to pay a £157 fine, £185 towards the council’s prosecution costs and a £30 victim surcharge after being found guilty of blue badge fraud at Bexley Magistrates’ Court.

She was one of five people found to have been misusing the badges between April 15 and May 28 this year,

Meanwhile Eyup Tektas, 46, of Watermeadow Close, Erith, was found to be using his father’s Blue Badge to visit the job centre.

In court, he said he had thought his father was going to be on hand nearby to be picked up, but at the time of the offence he admitted to the enforcement officer that he was going to the job centre and would be parked there for another ten minutes.

He was ordered to pay an £80 fine, £170 towards the council’s prosecution costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Temitope Senbore, 38, of Grasmere Road, Bexley; Janet Tait, 49, of Bristow Road, Bexleyheath; and Lissan Racqella, 30, of Romney Close, London, were also found guilty of blue badge fraud and were given substantial fines.

The latest convictions bring the total to eighteen successful prosecutions since the start of the council’s crackdown on blue badge misuse.

Councillor Alex Sawyer, Bexley’s cabinet member for traffic and transport, said: “All these prosecutions could have been avoided had the drivers just purchased a parking ticket for a minimal cost. Instead, they now have to pay out over £1,750 between them.

“Anyone considering borrowing a Blue Badge belonging to a friend or relative should ask themselves ‘can I really afford to be caught?’

“Over the Christmas period we are reminding anyone who drives on behalf of a Blue Badge holder not to be tempted to borrow the badge to find a quick parking space.

“Over the next fortnight, Civil Enforcement Officers will be inspecting up to 3,500 badges and handing out cards urging motorists to help protect the Blue Badge Scheme.”