‘Extreme’ murderers armed with a blowtorch, knife and a screwdriver killed man over crack cocaine debt

Archant

They also assaulted and took their victim’s friend prisoner

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Two murderers have been jailed for life for killing a man they owed drug money.

Crack cocaine users Nicholas Wood and Tim Clark lured 34-year-old Terry Wiggins to a bedsit in Erith on November 17 last year.

Armed with a blowtorch, a knife and a screwdriver, the duo beat and stabbed him to death.

Wood, 42, and 51-year-old Clark, both of Lincoln Close, Erith, were annoyed at Wiggins, after he had put a TV worth £5,000 on eBay.

The television had been taken from them as collateral on their £420 drug debt.

Mr Wiggins’ friend, Matthew Wheeler, was also assaulted and taken prisoner by the two men.

The 42-year-old had gone to their flat earlier in the day to collect money, but was subjected to an assault and held against his will.

“These two men both used extreme violence to kill Terry Wiggins because of a £420 drug debt which he wanted repaid,” explained Navnit Dosanjh, homicide lawyer at London’s Crown Prosecution Service.

“They lured him to the flat, where they had already taken Mr Wheeler prisoner, and where they were lying in wait to carry out a sustained and brutal attack with a number of different weapons.

“Following the attack they made no attempt to call emergency services, but fled leaving Mr Wiggins to die.

“Their defence case that neither played any part in the murder was dismantled at the trial with CCTV and DNA evidence, and witness testimony. Two extremely dangerous men are now off the streets and behind bars.”

Wood and Clark were both sentenced today (Tuesday) to life in prison for murder.

Each will serve a minimum of 23 years behind bars.