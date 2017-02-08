Find out how to enter this year’s Bexley Business Excellence Awards

Businesses at the launch of the 2017 Bexley Business Excellence Awards in association with Ocado. Archant

A free workshop is taking place next week

Businesses looking to be listed among the best in the borough can find out how to apply for top awards next week.

The 2017 Bexley Business Excellence Awards are putting on a free workshop on how to enter.

There are more than a dozen prizes up for grabs, including the coveted Best in Bexley award.

The workshop will be held from 8.30am to 9.30am at the Thames Innovation Centre in Erith on Thursday, February 16, and is a great opportunity for any businesses looking to enter to ask questions about the criteria the awards experts are looking for.

Free parking is available along with light refreshments.

The closing date for entries to the Awards is 17th March 2017. The first step is simply to register online at: www.bexleyawards.co.uk

For further details please contact Vivien Newbould (vnewbould@bexleyawards.co.uk) or call 0208 726 7968.