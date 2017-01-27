Search

Firms launch this year’s Bexley Business Excellence Awards

13:27 27 January 2017

Businesses at the launch of the 2017 Bexley Business Excellence Awards in association with Ocado.

Businesses at the launch of the 2017 Bexley Business Excellence Awards in association with Ocado.

Archant

The awards are sponsored by Ocado

Dave White managing director of the 2016 Business of Year ITRM Ltd signing the Bexley Skills Charter, watched by his team.Dave White managing director of the 2016 Business of Year ITRM Ltd signing the Bexley Skills Charter, watched by his team.

A packed-out launch event has ushered in the annual celebration of businesses from around the borough.

Last week more than 30 firms arrived at the Thames Innovation Centre in Erith to launch the 2017 Bexley Business Excellence Awards.

Each year the awards honour the top businesses from around the borough, each of which can put their name forward into more than a dozen award categories for free.

Among the categories are apprentice employer of the year, best start up business and the coveted business of the year.

Sponsors and supporters of the 2017 Business Excellence Awards � left to right: Ragbhire Sandhu � Mobile Bar Hire, Steve Sutherland � MiddletonMurray, Katharine Glass � White Label, Avtar Sandhu � Mobile Bar Hire, Susan Petty � Your Move Petty Freeman and Tony Garratt � Bexleyheath BIDSponsors and supporters of the 2017 Business Excellence Awards � left to right: Ragbhire Sandhu � Mobile Bar Hire, Steve Sutherland � MiddletonMurray, Katharine Glass � White Label, Avtar Sandhu � Mobile Bar Hire, Susan Petty � Your Move Petty Freeman and Tony Garratt � Bexleyheath BID

Dave White is managing director of Sidcup IT firm, ITRM Ltd, winner of last year’s business of the year award.

Mr White said: “Winning in 2016 was incredible for us - it is recognition of the hard work we have done so far and all the great people we have in the firm.

“We have also had a lot of referral business from winning; we’ve increased awareness of our brand, and it has been attracting a good standard of candidates for our vacancies.”

At the event, businesses, training providers, schools and further education colleges also launched the new Bexley Skills Charter.

Working together with Bexley council, the project aims at boosting skills of residents, job-seekers and employees.

“We have an incredibly talented, driven, diverse, and deep pool of businesses in this borough. But we need to recognise the speed of change in the economy and the labour market. We also need to raise standards,” added Mr White.

“As employers, we have a duty to contribute and set these standards so that we have high quality people for the modern workplace. Our ultimate aim is to strengthen the borough’s economic prospects.”

Now in their fifth year, the Bexley Business Excellence Awards have helped to showcase the successes and achievements of businesses of all shapes and sizes, and raise their profiles. The winners will be announced at a glittering black-tie Gala Dinner at the Bexleyheath Marriott Hotel in June.

Jon Hillary, Development and Engineering Director of Ocado, which is building the world’s biggest online grocery fulfilment centre in the borough, said: “We are extremely proud and honoured to be able to sponsor the Bexley Business Excellence Awards again this year and hope that the standard of entries and winners matches last year’s fantastic competition.”

Firms can enter as many of the categories they like by visiting www.bexleyawards.co.uk.

Firms launch this year's Bexley Business Excellence Awards

