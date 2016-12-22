GALLERY: Hundreds donned their Santa hats and beards for Danson Park’s annual Santa Dash

More than 500 Santa Claus came to town at the weekend, for a sponsored run around Danson Park.

The fifth annual Santa Dash saw people walk, jog and run around the park, all to raise money Greenwich and Bexley Community Hospice.

The hospice’s interim head of fundraising, Lucy Dawes, said: “It’s great to see so many families and groups of friends taking part in the Snata Dash.

“It’s an event everyone can enjoy - whether they’re running, jogging, pushing a pram or walking a dog.

“Our volunteers were amazing cheering people along the route and helping with refreshments. We hope all our supports enjoyed the event and we hope to see them again next year.”

This year’s event looks set to pull in more than £10,000 for the charity.