Generous Bexley shoppers help raise £68,000 for this year’s Poppy Appeal

Royal British Legion collectors at The Broadway, Bexleyheath. Photo: www.matthewwalkerphotography.com www.matthewwalkerphotography.com

The Royal British Legion is on course to break its record for Bexleyheath and Welling

The Royal British Legion (RBL) has thanked shoppers in Bexley after raising £68,000 during this year’s Poppy Appeal.

The charity’s Bexleyheath and Welling branch is still counting donations and expects the final total to be around £70,000, which will help support military veterans and their families.

With regular collections continuing until the RBL’s fundraising year ends in September 2017, it is now on course to beat last year’s total of £74,000 – the highest in its 20-year history.

Some £21,000 was collected at the Broadway Shopping Centre in Bexleyheath.

Bexley and Welling RBL Treasurer Ken Sprowles said: “People’s generosity is incredible and we are constantly amazed by it.

“This year there was a £50 note in the collecting tin which I’ve never seen before; that’s indicative of how generous people are.

“We’re finding that the age group of contributors is changing. About five or ten years ago, it was mostly older people and these days we see a whole range of people supporting the cause.

“There’s a much higher awareness of World War One among young people and I think a lot of that is to do with the education that takes place in schools.”

This year was particularly poignant as the RBL joined national commemorative events to mark the centenary of the Battle of the Somme, which saw more than a million men killed or wounded on all sides during the First World War.