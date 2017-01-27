Search

GUIDE: How can you take part in the RSPB’s Big Garden Birdwatch this weekend?

11:39 27 January 2017

Starling

Starling

Humpata

It doesn’t have to be in your back garden, it can be in a local park or community garden too

This weekend (January 28) the RSPB are having their annual Big Garden Birdwatch which encourages everyone to take note of the birds they spot in their own backyard.

Last year more than 519,000 people spotted 8,262,662 birds, and this year the charity organisation are hoping even more will be seen.

Gardens cover an estimated 10 million acres, the equivalent area the size of 5 million football pitches, in the UK, a space bigger than all of the country’s nature reserves combined.

A spokesperson from the RSPB said: “Each green space can make a difference, from a window box full of pollen rich plants for bumblebees to a small pond hosting a whole range of different species.

“Give nature a home where you live and make your outdoor space irresistible to wildlife, ready for Big Garden Birdwatch 2017.”

So how can you take part in this weekend’s Big Garden Birdwatch?

With a smartphone or tablet:

1. Visit rspb.org.uk/birdwatch

2. Open the RSPB’s live bird counter on your computer, tablet or smartphone, and watch the birds in your garden or local park for one hour recording the highest number of each type of bird you see at the same time that land in your garden.

3. Tell them which of the other animals such as badgers, squirrels and slow worms, you see in your garden.

With pen and paper:

1. Record the highest number of each type of bird you see at the same time. Don’t count the total over the hour as you may get the same birds visiting more than once. Also, please only count those birds that land within your garden - not those flying over.

2. Once your hour is up, tell the RSPB what you’ve seen. Even if you didn’t get as many birds as you expected, your ‘regulars’ didn’t appear or even if you saw nothing. They also want you to tell them which of our list of non-bird species you see in your garden too.

Final step for everyone taking part:

The RSPB spokesperson wanted to say: “congratulations - you’ve completed the Birdwatch! Along with hundreds of thousands of other wildlife-lovers, you’ve made a stand for nature and helped us find out more about our garden birds. Thank you.”

Last year’s top five birds spotted:

1. House Sparrow

2. Blue Tit

3. Starling

4. Blackbird

5. Woodpigeon

