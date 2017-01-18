Search

Advanced search

Hard Brexit could cost capital’s businesses and “rip Britain apart”, Mayor of London warns

15:36 18 January 2017

London Mayor Sadiq Khan

London Mayor Sadiq Khan

Archant

Access to the single market critical for UK capital, Sadiq Khan argues

Comment

The hard Brexit approach to the EU outlined by Theresa May on Tuesday could “rip Britain apart”, London Mayor Sadiq Khan has warned.

Mr Khan said that privileged access to the European single market is “critical” for the UK’s capital and urged business leaders to make the case to ministers that a hard Brexit would be bad for their companies.

Describing a hard Brexit - in which the UK leaves both the single market and customs union - as a “lose-lose situation” for Britain and Europe, Mr Khan warned that today’s politicians will have to answer to future generations if they put their prosperity and their place in the world “in such peril”.

Speaking to an audience of business leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Mr Khan was due to say: “Securing privileged access to the single market must be the top priority for the negotiations. It’s critical for London. Nothing else will do. It can’t be brushed aside - as it was yesterday.”

Responding to Mrs May’s speech, in which she said she would not seek to retain single market membership and may quit the customs union, the Mayor warned: “A hard-line approach to Brexit may hold the Conservative Party together, but it could rip Britain apart.

“And if we continue on this path - towards a hard Brexit - we risk having to explain to future generations why we knowingly put their economy, their prosperity and their place on the world stage, in such peril.”

Calling on businesses and organisations across Europe to make the case to their political leaders for a workable Brexit deal, Mr Khan was expected to say: “A hard Brexit would cut Europe off from its only truly global financial centre. This would be bad news for Europe as well as Britain. So a hard Brexit really would be a lose-lose situation.

“Tell your political leaders that a hard Brexit deal is not in the best interests of your company. This won’t be easy. But I’m confident that despite the Prime Minister’s rhetoric, there is still a sensible deal to be done.”

Mr Khan will say that he is “confident” that London will remain “Europe’s leading business hub” after EU withdrawal and that the city will continue to be “the cultural, social and economic capital of Europe”.

But he will warn that the EU risks further withdrawals unless it addressed the widespread “unease” in several countries over the changes to ordinary people’s lives in recent decades.

Economic and social divides were “not unique to Britain” and will spread further in the absence of a “concerted response” from European leaders, he said.

And he warned: “If many of your countries held an EU referendum tomorrow, it could go the same way as ours. This is an existential threat to the EU - that we must combat together.

“One of the most crucial tasks for us now is to take pro-active steps to build stronger and more integrated communities. And to ensure that everyone benefits from our globalised economy. The alternative is division, protectionism and isolationism.”

Keywords: Sadiq Khan Theresa May European Union United Kingdom Europe London

Latest Bexley news

Plans to change HMO licensing in Bexley ‘won’t address resident’s problems’ says expert

Wednesday, January 18, 2017 Luke May
Bexley Council offices

Landlords are meeting tomorrow

MISSING: Police appeal for help over disappearance of Welling man

Wednesday, January 18, 2017 Simon Allin
Jerle Leow

Can you help officers with their enquiries?

Hard Brexit could cost capital’s businesses and “rip Britain apart”, Mayor of London warns

Wednesday, January 18, 2017 Andrew Woodcock
London Mayor Sadiq Khan

Access to the single market critical for UK capital, Sadiq Khan argues

Residents urged to get birdwatching to protect UK’s wildlife

Wednesday, January 18, 2017 Simon Allin
Starlings are particularly common in the UK

More that half a million people are expected to take part in the event

UPDATE: Repair works to finish today after pipe bursts in Bexley High Street

Wednesday, January 18, 2017 Luke May
Thames Water hopes to have water running in Bexley again by lunchtime today (Tuesday)

Temporary traffic lights were in place this morning

Woman and teenage boy arrested after man stabbed in Erith

Tuesday, January 17, 2017 Simon Allin
Austen Road, where the stabbing took place

Police are appealing for witnesses

Southeastern sees levels of customer satisfaction drop to just 31 per cent in Which? passenger survey

Tuesday, January 17, 2017 Adele Couchman
Southeastern

The company responsible for most of the county’s rail services only came behind troubled rail operator Southern

Volunteers making a real difference around Bexley meet local MP

Tuesday, January 17, 2017 Luke May
David Evennett met Bexley Voluntary Services Council chief executive, Sakthi Suriyaprakasam, and operations manager, Carol Penny,

David Evennett praised their ‘fantastic work’

Most read news

Warning to call 999 as ‘lone females’ approached by man ‘acting suspiciously’

Police

Woman and teenage boy arrested after man stabbed in Erith

Austen Road, where the stabbing took place

UPDATE: Repair works to finish today after pipe bursts in Bexley High Street

Thames Water hopes to have water running in Bexley again by lunchtime today (Tuesday)

Did you see Hollywood actor Tom Hardy at Danson House on Saturday?

Danson House has been used in the filming of scenes for the BBC mini series Taboo

Police investigating murder of George Barker raid properties across south London and Kent

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Bexley Times e-edition today E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family Notices 24

Local business directory

Our trusted business finder