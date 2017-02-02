Search

‘He’s lying to you’: Labour MEP holds up sign pointing to former Ukip leader as Nigel Farage addressed European Parliament in Brussels

09:49 02 February 2017

Comment

Nigel Farage is serving up a “diet of hate, division and suspicion” according to the Labour MEP who held up a sign pointing to the former Ukip leader as he delivered a speech in the European Parliament saying ‘he’s lying to you’.

The Westerham MEP for the south east, and former Ukip leader, had been mounting an impassioned defence of Donald Trump’s controversial travel ban on a series of mainly Muslim countries. He accused EU leader of “anit-Americanism”.

Amid raucous scenes at the European Parliament in Brussels the former Ukip leader said the new US president was simply trying to protect his country from Islamist terrorists.

He challenged MEPs to invite Mr Trump to come and address them in an “open dialogue” or expose themselves to be the “anti-democratic zealots” he had always suspected them to be.

Close up of THAT signClose up of THAT sign

As he spoke, the Labour London MEP Seb Dance could be seen sitting behind him brandishing a notice declaring “He’s lying to you”.

Speaking about his reasons for holding up the sign, Mr Dance said: “Mainstream politics must be more willing to challenge the nationalists and the populists.

“They pretend to stand up for people who are suffering, but their diet of hate, division and suspicion create only misery and poverty.

“It’s time to stop the nuanced language: They’re liars.

“Nigel Farage is regularly treated to free coverage by virtue of being leader of the EFDD (Ukip’s European Parliamentary group) and Ukip often use these clips in isolation on social media.

“When debates are time-limited, it is impossible to challenge what he’s saying, so I protested in the only way I knew how at that point, which was to grab a piece of paper, write a very simple message on it and sit behind Nigel Farage during his usual diatribe.”

Mr Farage, a long-time admirer of Mr Trump who was among the first foreign visitors to meet him after his election victory, lashed out after a series of senior figures - including EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini - condemned the travel ban.

He said that Mr Trump’s victory and his subsequent actions to deliver on his campaign promises had come as a “profound shock” to an EU where proposing legislation was the sole preserve of the unelected European Commission.

“If I am wrong in saying that you can throw me out of this parliament right here, right now, this afternoon,” he said.

“It seems to me with all the anti-Trump rhetoric that is coming from everywhere, actually what we are hearing is the true nature of the European project which is genuine anti-Americanism.

“Trump is motivated by protecting the United States of America from Islamic terrorism whereas what has happened in this room and in governments around Europe is that you have welcomed these people into your own homes.”

He accused senior EU figures of “hypocrisy” and “faux outrage” after they failed to condemn a previous six-month travel ban on Iraqis imposed by President Barack Obama.

“I am sure as democrats you will all agree that what we need to do is to have an open dialogue with the newly-elected most powerful man in the world,” he said.

“And if you throw that suggestion back in my face then you prove yourselves to be the anti-democratic zealots that I always thought you were.”

