Here are the 20 LOWEST food hygiene ratings in Bexley - including a SCHOOL
12:59 09 February 2017
zimmytws
The figures come from the Food Standards Agency website
Catering at a Sidcup school is among a list of the borough’s worst hygiene scores.
According to data from the Food Standards Agency, there are 20 businesses which either require ‘major’ or ‘urgent’ improvement to their cleanliness.
Each business in the borough is given a rating by the agency between zero and five, ranking from worst to best in that order.
Two of the businesses were handed a score of zero for food hygiene - Bells of Bexleyheath and Kayla’s Bar and Kitchen in Sidcup.
The former has had a recent inspection and a new rating is due to be published.
A further 16 businesses have been told they need to improve, after scoring a two during inspections.
Altogether, 16.4 per cent of Bexley’s businesses have a hygiene score of three or below.
The 18 businesses with a score of one (requiring major improvement) are:
· AB Catering At Hope Community School
167 Rectory Lane, Sidcup
· Best Kebab
310A Broadway, Bexleyheath
Recently inspected – new rating to be published soon
· Biskol Afro Caribbean Foods
238 - 240 Bexley Road, Erith
· China Garden
36 Albert Road, Belvedere
· Erith Rugby Football Club
Sussex Road, Erith
· Erith Veterans Club
Park Crescent, Erith
Recently inspected – new rating to be published soon
· Halfway Cafe
176 Halfway Street, Sidcup
· Lau’s Kitchen
1 Dartford Road, Bexley
· MC Foods
26 Upper Wickham Lane, Welling
· Mozaspice
8 Gloucester Parade, Blackfen Road
Recently inspected – new rating to be published soon
· Oceans Fish Bar
137 Colyers Lane, Erith
· Slade Green Kebab & Fish Bar
13 Bridge Road, Erith
· Spice Of India
26 Pickford Lane, Bexleyheath
· The Meze
269 Broadway, Bexleyheath
· The Sun
257 Bexley Road, Erith
· Turkish Elderly Day Centre
124 Welling High Street, Welling
· Village Kebab
17 Nuxley Road, Belvedere
· Wellington Chinese Takeaway
36 Wellington Parade Blackfen Road, Sidcup