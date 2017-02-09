Here are the 20 LOWEST food hygiene ratings in Bexley - including a SCHOOL

More than 16 per cent of restaurants and catering businesses have a hygiene rating of three or less in Bexley zimmytws

The figures come from the Food Standards Agency website

Catering at a Sidcup school is among a list of the borough’s worst hygiene scores.

According to data from the Food Standards Agency, there are 20 businesses which either require ‘major’ or ‘urgent’ improvement to their cleanliness.

Each business in the borough is given a rating by the agency between zero and five, ranking from worst to best in that order.

Two of the businesses were handed a score of zero for food hygiene - Bells of Bexleyheath and Kayla’s Bar and Kitchen in Sidcup.

The former has had a recent inspection and a new rating is due to be published.

A further 16 businesses have been told they need to improve, after scoring a two during inspections.

Altogether, 16.4 per cent of Bexley’s businesses have a hygiene score of three or below.

The 18 businesses with a score of one (requiring major improvement) are:

· AB Catering At Hope Community School

167 Rectory Lane, Sidcup

· Best Kebab

310A Broadway, Bexleyheath

Recently inspected – new rating to be published soon

· Biskol Afro Caribbean Foods

238 - 240 Bexley Road, Erith

· China Garden

36 Albert Road, Belvedere

· Erith Rugby Football Club

Sussex Road, Erith

· Erith Veterans Club

Park Crescent, Erith

Recently inspected – new rating to be published soon

· Halfway Cafe

176 Halfway Street, Sidcup

· Lau’s Kitchen

1 Dartford Road, Bexley

· MC Foods

26 Upper Wickham Lane, Welling

· Mozaspice

8 Gloucester Parade, Blackfen Road

Recently inspected – new rating to be published soon

· Oceans Fish Bar

137 Colyers Lane, Erith

· Slade Green Kebab & Fish Bar

13 Bridge Road, Erith

· Spice Of India

26 Pickford Lane, Bexleyheath

· The Meze

269 Broadway, Bexleyheath

· The Sun

257 Bexley Road, Erith

· Turkish Elderly Day Centre

124 Welling High Street, Welling

· Village Kebab

17 Nuxley Road, Belvedere

· Wellington Chinese Takeaway

36 Wellington Parade Blackfen Road, Sidcup