Hundreds help light up Thamesmead for festive season
10:57 06 December 2016
Archant
Thamesmead’s Christmas lights were switched on last week
Hundreds of Thamesmead residents crowded around the town centre’s clock tower last week to help light up the town for Christmas.
More than 2,000 lights decorated the clock tower and the town’s 25ft Christmas tree.
Thamesmead MP Teresa Pearce helped switched on the lights for the festive season.
The Labour MP said: “It was great to see so many local residents come to see the Christmas lights switched on.
“This has now become an annual event to mark the beginning of Christmas preparations.
“It gets bigger and better every year.”