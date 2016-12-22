Hundreds help light up Thamesmead for festive season

The Thamesmead 2016 Christmas lights switch on, including Teresa Pearce MP, Member of Parliament for Erith and Thamesmead, and Cllr Peter Brooks, Deputy Mayor of the Royal Borough of Greenwich Archant

Thamesmead’s Christmas lights were switched on last week

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Nina Bajorko (4) and Maya Bajorko (8) with Cupid the reindeer Nina Bajorko (4) and Maya Bajorko (8) with Cupid the reindeer

Hundreds of Thamesmead residents crowded around the town centre’s clock tower last week to help light up the town for Christmas.

More than 2,000 lights decorated the clock tower and the town’s 25ft Christmas tree.

Thamesmead MP Teresa Pearce helped switched on the lights for the festive season.

The Labour MP said: “It was great to see so many local residents come to see the Christmas lights switched on.

“This has now become an annual event to mark the beginning of Christmas preparations.

“It gets bigger and better every year.”