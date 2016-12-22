Hundreds stroll through woods to help raise money for hospice
14:53 12 December 2016
Kavi Pujara
The winter walk took place on Sunday
Hundreds of people took in the beautiful scenery around Shorne at the weekend to raise money for a vital hospice.
Ellenor Hospice has helped countless patients over the years, and to help keep the charity going, around 300 people took part in a winter walk.
The walkers strolled through Shorne Woods Country Park on Sunday.
Events manager at ellenor, Hayley Brown said: “Our winter walk is not only a way of raising vital funds for families facing terminal illness, but it’s a reminder of the care we provide at ellenor to families in Kent and Bexley over the entire Christmas period - 90 per cent of which we provide in the community; ensuring that families can spend this special time of year together.”