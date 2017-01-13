Ice warning as snow falls - find out HERE which schools are closed in Bromley and Bexley

Kelsey Park during 2010's snowfall Archant

Find out here about which Bexley and Bromley schools are closed today

Rain, snow and ice have hit the southeast overnight, following a warning from the Met Office yesterday.

Given the frosty conditions on the roads, many school children will have their fingers crossed that their school has decided to close its doors for the day.

To find out if your local school in Bromley or Bexley is closed, click here, select the borough you’re in and then choose from the full list available.

If you’re out and about in the wintry weather don’t forget you can send in your pictures to luke.may@archant.co.uk and they could feature on our website or in our paper.