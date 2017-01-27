Indian Republic Day event will celebrate integration into British society

Special guests will include the Mayor of Bexley and the First Secretary from the Indian High Commission

A special community event will be held this weekend to celebrate the successful integration of Indians into British society.

The organisers aim to bring together Indian residents in Kent from diverse cultural backgrounds and provide them with a platform to connect and build community relationships.

An interactive forum will be held on key issues affecting the local Indian community, such as racial discrimination, the need for a place of worship and the proposed expansion of grammar schools.

More than 200 local residents to attend, and David Evennett MP, the Mayor of Bexley and the First Secretary from the Indian High Commission will be special guests.

The Indian Republic Day event will take place at Townley Grammar School’s Theatre Hall on Saturday, January 28 at 5pm.