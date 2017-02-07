‘Innocent’ pet cat requires operation following near-fatal pellet gun attack by thugs

Morris before the attack

The cat’s owner is urging others to check their pets for signs of abuse

The x-ray showing the pellet under Morris' skin

Thugs in Bexley have shot an innocent pet cat with a pellet gun, an attack which the vet warned “could have been fatal”.

Now cat owner, Julie Hubbard, 49, of Heversham Road, is hoping to warn other pet owners in the area of the “malicious, cowardly” attack.

She first knew something was wrong with her cat, Morris, when he lost his appetite.

Mrs Hubbard said: “According to the vet, this attack took place about 10 days ago. We did take him to the vet around that time as he had been off his food but as cats don’t always show pain and there were no obvious wounds - other than a cut on his paw - we were none the wiser as to his more serious injury.”

Morris sleeping

After giving Morris a cuddle, Mrs Hubbard found a lump under his belly.

“An x-ray showed that the lump was a pellet and the vet concluded that he has been shot with an air rifle, and that the pellet is still lodged close to his ribs. Fortunately on this occassion, it was not fatal but the vet said it could have been. He needs an operation to remove the pellet.”

“We have reported the incident to the police, and would urge anyone with information about Morris - or any other malicious, cowardly attack on our poor innocent pets - to get in contact with the local police so that we can all pull together and get these sick individuals dealt with and taken off our streets.”

Mrs Hubbard’s son, Charlie Gladman, 23, added: “I just don’t understand why anyone would target Morris, he wouldn’t hurt a fly. I hope nobody else’s cat has been hurt and that we find out who did this.”

Urging other pet owners to check their pets, Mrs Hubbard concluded: “I don’t think this was a one off incident on our cat, so please be vigilant and check your pets as next time it could be fatal. I just wish Morris was a tiger so that he could go and find the people who hurt him, and hurt them back.”