Is Crayford post office about to become a ‘Skoops’ ice cream parlour?

09:22 26 January 2017

The former post office in Crayford

Archant

The newsagent which housed the post office closed last summer

Plans to turn a former post office in to an ice cream shop are set to be discussed tonight.

Crayford residents together with their local MP David Evennett have been campaigning for a new post office ever since their local one closed down last year.

The store formerly ran as Londis and Mace newsagents, but now developers are applying to turn the building from a retail property into a café.

Ice cream parlours are a growing trend around the borough, with a Kaspas in Sidcup Station and Creams in Bexleyheath both already popular, and the council considering an application for another Creams parlour in Sidcup High Street.

Neighbours who live upstairs have already voiced concerns over the noise of works which began quickly after the shop’s closure.

A nearby coffee shop owner also warned that their own business could be damaged.

Since its closure in the summer, residents have been forced to travel to either Bexleyheath or Dartford in order to access post office services.

A Post Office Spokesperson said: “The vacancy for Crayford Post Office has been advertised. There are several interested applicants who are currently preparing their applications and business plans.

“The applications will then be considered before we announce a proposal for re-opening Crayford Post Office. We are working hard to restore Post Office services to Crayford as quickly as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience caused by the temporary closure of the branch.”

Is Crayford post office about to become a 'Skoops' ice cream parlour?

09:22 26 January 2017

