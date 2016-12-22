Search

JAILED: Paedophile preyed on two ‘extremely young’ girls for over a decade

16:10 20 December 2016

Louis Smellie

Louis Smellie

Archant

The abuse first started in the 1980s

The victims of a predator who sexually abused them for more than a decade have been praised for their bravery.

Louis Smellie will spend 16 years in prison after he was found guilty of rape, indecent assault, gross indecency, child cruelty and actual bodily harm.

The 57-year-old first started his abuse in 1984, when his victims were just four-years-old.

Now in their 30s, both women reported the abuse to police in March last year, telling officers of the physical, psychological and sexual abuse the Erith resident put them through until they were in their teens.

The abuse took place at various addresses in Thamesmead and Ilford until 1995.

When arrested, Smellie, of Crusoe Road, denied the allegations.

In November, he was found guilty of one count of rape of a female under 16, five counts of indecent assault against females under 14, one count of gross indecency against a female under 14, two counts of child cruelty, and one count of actual bodily harm.

The jury returned a unanimous verdict on all of the charges.

“It took an enormous amount of courage for the two women to come forward and report this to police and to then go through the ordeal of a trial,” said DC Emma Jimmick from the Met’s Sexual Offences, Exploitation and Child Abuse Command.

“I would like to praise them both for the bravery they’ve shown and I hope this outcome may help others who have suffered similar abuse in the past to report it to police.

“Smellie preyed on two extremely young girls and subjected them to terrible abuse. It is entirely possible that he has abused other girls and women in the past and I would urge anyone with information to contact us.”

Anyone who would like to report sexual abuse can call police on 101 or visit their local police station.

