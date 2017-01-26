Search

Advanced search

Lives put at risk by ‘dangerous’ rise in London ambulance waiting times

11:35 26 January 2017

The accident happened in Packington Square

The accident happened in Packington Square

Archant

Government ‘underfunding’ is being blamed for a decline in performance

Comment

Patients’ lives are being put at risk by a dangerous rise in ambulance waiting times, a trade union has warned.

New figures show 30 per cent of the most seriously ill patients in London are being left in danger for longer than eight minutes.

The government’s aim is for 75 per cent of all life-threatened callers to be reached within eight minutes - a target that was met by the London Ambulance Service in 2012.

But the latest figures from the London Ambulance Service NHS Trust show only 70 per cent of the most seriously ill patients were seen within the target time in 2016.

GMB, the union for NHS workers, claimed the decline in performance is “a symptom of chronic NHS underfunding by the Conservative government”.

Warren Kenny, regional secretary GMB London, said: “These disgraceful figures clearly show Tory tactics of underfunding and privatising the NHS are putting lives in danger.

“GMB members put their heart and soul into the life-saving work they do for our health service.

“But the Conservatives are cutting their feet out from under them – and the result is dying patients are left with a desperately long wait for emergency care.”

Keywords: NHS London Ambulance Service London

Latest Bexley news

UPDATE: Rail chaos to last rest of the week after derailed Lewisham freight train means track needs to be ‘completely rebuilt’

Thursday, January 26, 2017 Tom Pyman
Derailed freight train in Lewisham, south-east London. Photo: Network Rail/PA Wire

Check to see if your route is affected here

Lives put at risk by ‘dangerous’ rise in London ambulance waiting times

Thursday, January 26, 2017 Simon Allin
The accident happened in Packington Square

Government ‘underfunding’ is being blamed for a decline in performance

VIDEO: Sidcup shopkeeper kicked and punched in “shocking” assault as he closed for the night

Thursday, January 26, 2017 Simon Allin
Suspect 1

Police have released CCTV footage of two suspects they wish to speak to

Is Crayford post office about to become a ‘Skoops’ ice cream parlour?

Thursday, January 26, 2017 Luke May
The former post office in Crayford

The newsagent which housed the post office closed last summer

Tube drivers stage fresh 24-hour walkout over staff “displacement”

Wednesday, January 25, 2017 Alan Jones
London Underground

Drivers on a London Underground line are to stage a 24-hour strike in a dispute over the “forced displacement” of staff.

Welling unveil bid to find football stars of the future

Wednesday, January 25, 2017 Simon Allin
Welling United's Park View Road

The club is running a scholarship programme for 16 to 19-year-olds

Bexley housing market in “very good” shape as further price rises set for 2017

Wednesday, January 25, 2017 Simon Allin
House prices in Bexlay are set to rise once again

Local estate agents are upbeat and believe Brexit will have little impact

UPDATE: ‘Major disruption’ continues into rush hour for Kent rail commuters due to derailed freight train in Lewisham

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 Simon Allin
The derailed freight train Pic: Network Rail

There are limited services to most station but some trains have been cancelled altogether

Most read news

Crayford woman who used someone else’s blue badge to take her cat to the pet salon told to pay more than £500

Blue badge misuse can carry a £1,000 fine

UPDATE: ‘Major disruption’ continues into rush hour for Kent rail commuters due to derailed freight train in Lewisham

The derailed freight train Pic: Network Rail

Primary school pupils brave cold to plant first trees at Erith ecology area

Tree planting at The Quarry

From Danson Lane to Abu Dhabi - Bexleyheath’s Bernie Ecclestone sells-off Formula One for £6billion - find out about his local links HERE

Bernie Ecclestone during practice at Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi. Photo credit should read: David Davies/PA Wire.

UPDATE: Rail chaos to last rest of the week after derailed Lewisham freight train means track needs to be ‘completely rebuilt’

Derailed freight train in Lewisham, south-east London. Photo: Network Rail/PA Wire

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Bexley Times e-edition today E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family Notices 24

Local business directory

Our trusted business finder